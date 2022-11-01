Prime minister in Beijing on a two-day official visit

BEIJING, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in Beijing on a two-day official visit to meet Chinese leadership and review all-weather strategic cooperation partnership besides discussing regional and global developments.

On his arrival at Beijing airport, the senior Chinese officials warmly received the prime minister who was heading a high-level delegation.

During his first official visit to China after assuming office, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

He is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.