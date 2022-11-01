UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister In Beijing On A Two-day Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Prime minister in Beijing on a two-day official visit

BEIJING, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in Beijing on a two-day official visit to meet Chinese leadership and review all-weather strategic cooperation partnership besides discussing regional and global developments.

On his arrival at Beijing airport, the senior Chinese officials warmly received the prime minister who was heading a high-level delegation.

During his first official visit to China after assuming office, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

He is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Visit CPEC Beijing October Congress Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

33 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

57 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.