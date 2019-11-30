Prime minister in Lahore to discuss smog; meet provincial leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived here on a day-long visit to discuss with the provincial leadership the mattes related to the development in the province and environmental issues.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived here on a day-long visit to discuss with the provincial leadership the mattes related to the development in the province and environmental issues.

During the visit, the prime minister would interact with the members of the Punjab Assembly, bureaucrats and senior police officers.

Besides, he would also chair a high level meeting to discuss the measures to address the issue of smog which had affected many parts of the province.

Special assistants to prime minister Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Barrister Shahzad Akbar accompanied the prime minister.