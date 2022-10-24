Prime Minister in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived here on a two-day visit, mainly to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit being held from October 25-27

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived here on a two-day visit, mainly to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit being held from October 25-27.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

At the airport, Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the prime minister who was accompanied by a delegation comprising the Federal ministers.

During his stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field, according to the Foreign Office.

Prior to his departure, he in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needed "new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths".

"The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on the developing countries," he said, adding that it was high time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.

The FII summit will convene the world's foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy.

The event will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment; analysis of critical industry trends; and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.