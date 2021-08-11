UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Inaugurates Cotton Breeding Institute, Other Projects At Bahawalpur's Iconic Islamia University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Prime Minister inaugurates cotton breeding institute, other projects at Bahawalpur's iconic Islamia University

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated various projects at Islamia University in Bahawalpur including the National Cotton Breeding Institute in view of the importance of the cash crop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated various projects at Islamia University in Bahawalpur including the National Cotton Breeding Institute in view of the importance of the cash crop.

The institute will bring innovation in cotton cultivation by conducting research on low-yielding crop within limited resources. The researched varieties have so far given an increase of 20 percent with use of 40 percent less water, 50 percent less pesticide and 35 percent reduced cost.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Inter-cropping Research Center, where initially research is being carried out to increase soybean and maize production through strip-intercropping. An increased soybean production will increase farmers' income, reduce imports and make Pakistan more self-sufficient in edible oil.

A world-class nursing college was also inaugurated at the university, which will help build the capacity of the existing workforce and provide employment opportunities to the youth of South Punjab.

The prime minister opened a cricket stadium at the Baghdad Al-Jadeed campus of Islamia University to promote the sport.

He inaugurated a 2.5 megawatt solar project to meet the energy needs of Islamia University.

The project not only has the capacity to meet the needs of the university, but will also provide additional power to MEPCO.

The power centre will generate electricity at the cost of Rs1.7 per unit and benefit the national exchequer by Rs455 million in 25 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Punjab Water Oil Baghdad Bahawalpur Cotton (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO Employment

Recent Stories

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

8 minutes ago
 DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arran ..

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram, Independ ..

42 seconds ago
 Govt playing important role to tackle global warmi ..

Govt playing important role to tackle global warming: Basharat Raja

45 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Di ..

Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Dir Motorways

49 seconds ago
 Larkana Police holds flag march

Larkana Police holds flag march

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday11 Aug 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.