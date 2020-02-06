Prime Minister inaugurates education complex for orphans

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated an education complex here to provide education to the orphans and unattended children

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated an education complex here to provide education to the orphans and unattended children.

The facility was built by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust, a non-profit organisation raising orphan children at a purpose built home.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

Chairman of the Trust Chaudhry Mohammed Akhtar briefed the prime minister about the project and the facilities being provided there for the orphans.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque of the project, also took round of the facility, including classrooms and hostel. He also joined the little children over lunch and interacted with them.