Prime Minister Inaugurates Hub Power Generation Plant

Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the China Hub Power Generation Plant in Hub Balochistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the China Hub Power Generation Plant in Hub Balochistan.The project is part of the multi-billion Dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and PM inaugurated the project during a day-long visit to Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremoney, Imran Khan said the power plant was the first joint venture between Islamabad and Beijing under CPEC. He expressed his desire to work on such projects in the future.The prime minister said, "We need to produce electricity by using local fuel." He added, "The governmnet will facilitate joint collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese business in various sectors." PM Khan said Balochistan was full of rich mineral deposite and fisheries - resources which can help boost the country foreign exchange.

The PM further said minimum 20 per cent coil should be brought for Hub Power Plant at local level which can reduce our expenses.He said we have gas reserviors as well and these reserviors can also be used for power production, adding that however we need investment for extracting these reserviros.PM Khan said his governnet was oving towards the second phase of CPEC, and it had established the CPEC Authority to facilitate the projects.

He said Chinese leadership, during his recent trip to Beijing, had reiterated fast-tracking CPEC projects, adding that the PTI government was committed to increase of doing business in the country to attract foreign investment.Chinese ambassador Yao Jing, Federal ministers and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

