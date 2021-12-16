Prime Minister inaugurates Jaglot-Skardu road to facilitate locals, boost tourism

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated the 164-kilometer Jaglot-Skardu road to provide a safe drive to the commuters and promote tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated the 164-kilometer Jaglot-Skardu road to provide a safe drive to the commuters and promote tourism.

The Jaglot Skardu road is a major link between Karakorum Highway and Skardu.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had constructed its initial track in 1984. The difficult terrain has intense snow fall and major rock sliding.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Chairman NHA Khurram Agha briefed the prime minister on the project and its significance for the locals as well as the tourism.

The upgradation of Jaglot-Skardu road will enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourist by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meter and reducing the sharp curves.

A spokesperson for the National Highway Authority said the road was a gift for the locals by the government. He said it was the "main strategic road" that connects GB with the Karakoram Highway at Jaglot.