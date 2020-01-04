UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Inaugurates Model Police Station Attock

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Prime Minister inaugurates Model Police Station Attock

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Model Police Station Attock along with 28 other police stations of the Punjab through video link

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Model Police Station Attock along with 28 other police stations of the Punjab through video link. The Police Station will have all modern facilities.

On this occasion, MPA Jamshed Altaf , Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari, PRO Police Taimoor Alizai and other police officers were also present.

After the video link inauguration by Prime Minister, District Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari told newsmen that the purpose of establishing Model Police stations is to ensure provision of quick relief to the citizens and to get rid of "Thana Culture". These Police Stations will also strengthen trust between public and the police, he expressed and said that in police department, police stations have a fundamental and vital role and steps are being taken to improve the working of all the police stations.

He said that front desks were being set up at all the police stations to redress the grievances of the people, open door policy is being followed and the doors of his office are always open for the people.

Bokhari said, special initiatives being taken to restore the confidence and trust of the people in police. While talking about the newly inaugurated Model Police Station, he said that this has been done as per the vision of Prime Minister and IGP Shoaib Dastagir, adding that this police station will use modern technology, will have waiting room and front desk counters, Dispute Resolution Committee Hall, CCTV cameras and other facilities to serve the visiting citizens.

It is worth mentioning that 50 police stations will be converted into Model Police Stations and in the first phase, 29 police stations including Attock city have been made Model Police Stations today.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Police Technology Punjab Police Station Attock Jamshed All

Recent Stories

Development of backward areas, priority of incumbe ..

2 minutes ago

House of Prime Minister's nephew burgled

2 minutes ago

Widespread rains expected in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 9 truc ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan visits Mazar-e-Quaid

9 minutes ago

Work on 12 roads with Rs 2bln in progress in Tauns ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.