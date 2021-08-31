UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Inaugurates NADRA PAK-ID Mobile App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Prime Minister inaugurates NADRA PAK-ID mobile app

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday inaugurated PAK-ID mobile app, an initiative of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), which would facilitate the public, especially, the overseas Pakistanis

On his twitter handle, he also lauded efforts of NADRA chairman Tariq Malik and his team for the launch of initiative.

"Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of http://id.nadra.gov.pk can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team," he posted.

