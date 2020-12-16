UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Inaugurates Over Rs 14.067 Bln PHA Housing Scheme Jalozai

Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated over Rs 14.067 billion Pakistan Housing Authority Housing Scheme here at Jalozai Cherat Road to be equipped with all basic facilities

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated over Rs 14.067 billion Pakistan Housing Authority Housing Scheme here at Jalozai Cherat Road to be equipped with all basic facilities.

The project has 4,151 kanals of land for residential units, 410 kanals for commercial, 1,662 kanals open spaces, 432 kanals for public buildings, 233 kanals for a graveyard and 2,027 kanals for roads.

The project would have housing units of 5, 7, 10 and 20 marlas for the government employees and general public, besides schools, parks, community facility, hospitals, health centres, college, mosques, grid stations, police station, gas, sewerage treatment plant and other necessities.

