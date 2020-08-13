Prime Minister Inaugurates Peshawar BRT; Calls "the Best Metro Bus Project" Of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project here calling the third generation travel facility as "the best metro bus project" of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project here calling the third generation travel facility as "the best metro bus project" of Pakistan.

This is the best metro bus project of Pakistan. Being third generation facility, this is a high level project among metros (in other cities)," the prime minister said addressing the inauguration ceremony of the project here.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Congratulating the chief minister and Pervaiz Khattak on completion of the project, the prime minister said it would address the issue of traffic congestion in Pesjawar as the problem at the city's main artery had been resolved.

He said besides a main track of 27 kilometers, the project consisted of 60 km feeder routes that would connect almost whole of Peshawar to the BRT project.