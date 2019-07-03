Prime Minister inaugurates Sir Syed Express train

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Station on Wednesday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Station on Wednesday. The train will travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi via Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Hyderabad.This train will facilitate passengers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, who travel to Karachi and southern parts of the country.

While addressing, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he won't give an NRO to the opposition leaders regardless of whichever king they get to request for them.The premier said that he didn't initiate cases against Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

"They were in old cases. As leaders are accountable in democracy, I presented myself before the courts for as many as 10 months when they filed cases against me and not ran away to London," he said.PM Imran said that he was declared credible and trustworthy by the Supreme Court, unlike his political opponents.

"I can completely understand what the nation is going through. They (opposition) have become billionaires, they have foreign properties," the premier added, "if Zardari and Sharif family bring half of their looted wealth in the country Dollar will come down against rupees.