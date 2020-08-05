UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Inaugurates Wall Of Resistance; Indian Atrocities In IIOJK Portrayed Through Paintings, Pics

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after his arrival here in the AJK capital on Wednesday inaugurated a symbolic wall of resistance, portraying Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and exemplary resistance by the people through painting and pictures reported in the international media

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after his arrival here in the AJK capital on Wednesday inaugurated a symbolic wall of resistance, portraying Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and exemplary resistance by the people through painting and pictures reported in the international media.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government prepared the wall near the helipad where the prime minister landed before going to address the AJK Legislative Assembly on the occasion of "Youm-e-Istehsal" being observed to mark one year of India's revocation of articles 370 and 35 A of its constitution abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The wall showing pictures of Indian atrocities and resistance by unarmed civilian people expresses the brief history of freedom struggle being pursued by the people of IIOJK for the last three decades.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the effort of the artist, who painted the wall and paid rich tribute to the just struggle of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed optimism that the great resistance of the people of Kashmir would soon bring fruit and would lead to the logical end of freedom.

