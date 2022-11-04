UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Informs UN Coordinator About Measures For Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of United Nations Julien Harnies and informed him about the permanent effects on the lives of people in the areas affected by unprecedented floods

He also informed about the measures taken for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and about the activities of the government for rescue and relief.

He said Pakistan was already facing difficult economic conditions and then had to face economic losses of US $40 billion because of floods.

The prime minister thanked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres who came to visit the flood affected areas of Pakistan and became the voice of Pakistanis in the whole world.

Julien Harnies expressed sympathy with the flood affectees and reiterated complete support of the United Nations for their rehabilitation. He declared steps taken by government as "exemplary" for the timely rescue, rehabilitation and restoration of the affectees.

