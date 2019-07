Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Tuesday phoned his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and inquired after her health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Tuesday phoned his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and inquired after her health.

The prime minister also wished her early recovery. A bouquet was also sent by the prime minister to Dr Fidous to express his good wishes for her health, PM office media wing in a press release said.