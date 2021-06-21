UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Inspects Handcarts Market In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Prime Minister inspects handcarts market in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday drove a vehicle and inspected handcarts (vendors) market recently set up in G-10 Sector of the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday drove a vehicle and inspected handcarts (vendors) market recently set up in G-10 Sector of the Federal Capital.

Driving the vehicle, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

The prime minister has been frequently visiting different sectors of the capital to interact with the common people and inquire about their issues.

In the past, the prime minister also paid surprise visits to the main hospitals of the capital.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Vehicle Market

Recent Stories

Chile's Soccer Authorities Dismiss Reports of Sex ..

30 seconds ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petition challenging ..

31 seconds ago

BB Hotels stay close to home for Tour de France

34 seconds ago

Energy Minister calls on CM Punjab

38 seconds ago

Shazia Marri urges people to get vaccinated agains ..

3 minutes ago

Railways retrieves 11 acres of land in Jumma Goth

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.