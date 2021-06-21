Prime Minister inspects handcarts market in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday drove a vehicle and inspected handcarts (vendors) market recently set up in G-10 Sector of the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday drove a vehicle and inspected handcarts (vendors) market recently set up in G-10 Sector of the Federal Capital.

Driving the vehicle, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

The prime minister has been frequently visiting different sectors of the capital to interact with the common people and inquire about their issues.

In the past, the prime minister also paid surprise visits to the main hospitals of the capital.