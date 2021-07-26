Prime Minister instructs AJK IG Police to immediately apprehend killers of two PTI supporters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while expressing his grief over the killing of two supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the AJK elections, instructed the Inspectors General of Police to immediately apprehend the killers

"Saddened to learn of the killing of our two supporters Zaheer Ahmed & Ramzan, both cousins, during the AJK elections yesterday," Imran Khan said in a Twitter post.

Conveying his condolences and prayers to the families, the prime minister said he had instructed the IG (Inspector General of Police) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to immediately apprehend the killers and commiserate with the families.