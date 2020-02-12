UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Instructs FO, Overseas Ministry To Help Pakistani Students Stuck In Wuhan

Wed 12th February 2020

Prime Minister instructs FO, Overseas Ministry to help Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued instructions to the Foreign Office and Overseas Pakistanis ministry to do everything possible for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued instructions to the Foreign Office and Overseas Pakistanis ministry to do everything possible for Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan city.

"I have issued instructions to our Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to do everything possible for our students who are stuck in Wuhan city," the prime minister said in a twitter message.

