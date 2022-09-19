Prime Minister interacts with former UK PMs, opposition leader, Mayor of London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday here interacted with United Kingdom's former prime ministers and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The British Foreign Secretary hosted the reception at Church House in honor of the foreign guests participating in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacted with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

He also exchanged views with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the opposition Labour Party.