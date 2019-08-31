Prime Minister internationalized Kashmir issue through strong diplomacy: Ali Amin Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized Kashmir issue for grabbing the attention of international community to pressurize India to stop its tyranny against oppressed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized Kashmir issue for grabbing the attention of international community to pressurize India to stop its tyranny against oppressed Kashmiris.

"Kashmir dispute was a flash point between Pakistan and India. We wanted to resolve the issue peacefully to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiri people," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said due to strong diplomacy of Imran Khan, the first time United Nation Security Council (UNSC) called a session on Kashmir issue while Human Rights Commission (HRC) had presented its report over gruesome atrocities and gross human right violation in the Indian Held Kashmir.

He said the whole nation, government and armed forces were stood up with people of Kashmir in this difficult situation and supporting their indigenous movement by diplomatically and politically.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistani leadership would stage protest outside the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) during the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Imran Khan was exposing Modi's fascist and extremist mindset at every available forum, he added.

He said Pakistan was observing Solidarity Day to highlight Indian brutalities and barbarism on oppressed Kashmiri people internationally.

Replying to a question, the minister said the foreign policy of the present government was much better than the previous governments.

The opposition parties were doing politics on Kashmir issue to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to halt accountability process but they would fail in do so, he added.