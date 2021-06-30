Prime Minister invites opposition parties to sit with Govt on election reforms for sake of democracy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for improving and reforming the electoral process for the sake of future of democracy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for improving and reforming the electoral process for the sake of future of democracy in Pakistan.

"Since the elections in country have been controversial after 1970, we are striving to improve the election process. We have proposed election reforms and I will request the opposition to sit with the government, as it pertains to the future of democracy in Pakistan," he said while speaking on the floor of National Assembly.

Imran Khan also referred to his 21 years of cricketing experience and said the controversies of defeat and victory in the international cricket only ended after the introduction of neutral empires and the support of modern technology.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the campaign of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) after the 2013 general elections, when his party wanted the audit of only four Constituencies, but the then government did not accept the demand and later the matter was decided by the court.

He said that the introduction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in elections besides ensuring transparency will also expedite the process of announcement of election results.

The Prime Minister further said that the government was also ready to listen to the opposition parties if they had any better proposal for election reforms.

Imran Khan in his wide-ranging address spoke on various issues of national importance including his government's vision of a welfare state, budget, economic policy, foreign policy challenges as well as the situation in Afghanistan.