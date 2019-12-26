UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Inviting Highly Professional, Qualified People From Abroad To Steer Country Out Of Crisis: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was inviting highly professional and qualified people from abroad to steer the country out of present crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was inviting highly professional and qualified people from abroad to steer the country out of present crisis. The people of Pakistan had given mandate to the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for continuing the process of accountability against corrupt elements, she stated while speaking in a tv news channel program.

It was the responsibility of the present government to book the corrupt persons who plundered the national money, she stated.

Expressing dismay over the weak policies of the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Zartaj Gull said the leaders of the previous regimes, had derailed the economic system.

Pakistan was facing huge debt pile up issue due to massive borrowing of loans taken by the leaders of the previous governments, she said.

The State Minister for climate change said the credit went to the leader of the incumbent government, who returned a colossal amount of debt in short span of time.

In reply to a question, she said that PTI led government had restarted all the projects for making speedy progress in the country.

To a question about white-color crimes, she said, it was difficult to handle the white color crime.

