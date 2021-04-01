UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Is A Man Of Principles: Ali Muhammad

Thu 01st April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's words and actions are the same which reflects his personality as a man of principles.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister never hesitates for taking bold and big decisions for the larger interests of the country.

He said the people had great confidence on PM Imran Khan's honest and dynamic leadership as they would again cast their votes in his favour in the general elections of 2023 due to his government performance.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had strongly believed in supremacy of law and accountability across the board.

He said those who done massive corruption and made irreparable lose to the country they must be treated accordance with the law and give them an exemplary punishment.

Replying to a question, he said the government was working for independence of the institutions and removing political interferences in their official matters.

