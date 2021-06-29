Prime Minister, IT Minister discuss measures to enhance IT sector exports

Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Progress of the ongoing projects under the Ministry of Information Technology and the government's measures to enhance the country's IT sector exports were discussed in the meeting.