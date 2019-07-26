UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister "Kamyab Jawan" Programme To Collaborate With Ministry Of Postal Services For Effective Outreach Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Friday called on Federal Minister for Postal Services, Murad Saeed, to explore areas of mutual cooperation for launching an effective awareness campaign and ensure better outreach of various initiatives of "Kamyab Jawan" Programme

It was agreed in the meeting that Ministry of Postal Services will collaborate with Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan" programme to launch a robust public awareness campaign of all its youth-focused initiatives through a vast network of its 3200 post offices located all across the country.

Moreover, it was agreed that e-postal services would be provided to facilitate people through Community business Centres, which would be set up across Pakistan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme. Community Business Centre would be a one stop solution for all the major public facilities like applying for CNIC, applying for passport, paying utility bills, using postal services etc.

Muhammad Usman Dar thanked Murad Saeed for his Ministry's commitment and support in collaboration with Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan" progamme for serving the youth in the country.

