ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Prime Minister 's Kamyab Jawan programme.

Chairing the meeting, he received briefing on various components of the programme and discussed ways to expedite implementation on the programme that was envisioned for socioeconomic uplift and development of the youth, said a press release.

Dar stressed for proactive liaison among various governmental organizations to ensure disbursement of loans under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) at the earliest possible.

He said the scheme was getting prompt response and about 75000 youth had filled in the online registration forms so far.

The official website of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme had received 35 million hits after its launch, he said.

"Receiving a phenomenal number of one million applications for getting loans testifies popularity and appreciation of the programme among people", said Dar.

He said feedback, suggestions and programme-specific input received through the registration forms would be duly analysed and incorporated in the policy-making process so that it serves aspirations of our enterprising youth.

He said PC-1 for Startup Pakistan by HEC was in its final stages and would soon be submitted for approval and financial allocations.

The meeting was also informed on progress made by Green Youth Movement (GYM).

Dar stressed the need for taking brilliant students from various universities on board who can help in formulation of better policies.

"I will request vice chancellors of different universities to help us by attaching their students with this programme whose assistance would be of paramount importance to the success of this programme", Dar added.

Earlier, Ms. Khalida Brohi, member National Youth Council called on SAPM and gave various proposals for development of youth.

She informed SAPM regarding her meeting with Queen Maxima of Netherlands where she briefed the queen on steps taken by the present government for mainstreaming and empowerment youth through different developmental initiatives.

Ms. Khalida discussed inclusion of entrepreneurship trainings for tribal areas of Sindh and Baluchistan, introduction of community services in lieu of imprisonment for juveniles and various competitions among youth, in the programme.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various components of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme.