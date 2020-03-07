UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Karachi Visit Cancelled, Governor To Inaugurate Uplift Projects: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:32 AM

Prime Minister Karachi visit cancelled, Governor to inaugurate uplift projects: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday announced that Prime Minister's Karachi visit has been cancelled due to inclement weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday announced that Prime Minister's Karachi visit has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

In a tweet she said that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail would inaugurate the development projects on behalf of the Prime Minister.

She said that Karachi was financial hub of Pakistan and it was vision of the PM to convert it into a modern developed city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Prime Minister Governor Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Hub

Recent Stories

PM's visit scheduled for Karachi today has been po ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

9 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.