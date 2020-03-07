Prime Minister Karachi visit cancelled, Governor to inaugurate uplift projects: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday announced that Prime Minister's Karachi visit has been cancelled due to inclement weather

In a tweet she said that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail would inaugurate the development projects on behalf of the Prime Minister.

She said that Karachi was financial hub of Pakistan and it was vision of the PM to convert it into a modern developed city.