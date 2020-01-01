UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Khan To Inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City Tomorrow (Friday)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 03:33 PM

Prime minister Khan to inaugurate Allama Iqbal industrial city tomorrow (Friday)

Prime Minister will inaugurate Punjab's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) tomorrow (Friday)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Prime Minister will inaugurate Punjab's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) tomorrow (Friday).Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday said that the incumbent government focused on the economic growth in the country" says a press release."With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government's foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country's economy, which needs to be tapped," he added.Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, he said that around Rs 357 billion foreign and local investment will be injected into various projects, which clearly indicates that investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime.He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of 4000 acres, which is strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

He said that main boulevard, entrance gate and boundary wall will be completed within six months.According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion," he added.Mian Kashif said vary development projects under FIEDMC is likely to create 250, 000 jobs and in order to prepare Pakistani youth to find employment opportunities, FIEDMC is planning to conduct short-term courses to train the aspirants in the respective fields, for which they align their future courses accordingly."Unemployment is one of the major challenges which the Pakistani government is facing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Prime Minister Punjab Motorway Government Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

58 seconds ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

1 minute ago

UAE Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cuban President on Libera ..

36 minutes ago

Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamaba ..

1 minute ago

China to cut reserve requirement for banks as econ ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.