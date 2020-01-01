Prime minister Khan to inaugurate Allama Iqbal industrial city tomorrow (Friday)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister will inaugurate Punjab's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) tomorrow (Friday)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Prime Minister will inaugurate Punjab's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) tomorrow (Friday).Appreciating the economic policies of Prime Minister, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday said that the incumbent government focused on the economic growth in the country" says a press release."With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government's foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country's economy, which needs to be tapped," he added.Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, he said that around Rs 357 billion foreign and local investment will be injected into various projects, which clearly indicates that investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime.He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of 4000 acres, which is strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

He said that main boulevard, entrance gate and boundary wall will be completed within six months.According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion," he added.Mian Kashif said vary development projects under FIEDMC is likely to create 250, 000 jobs and in order to prepare Pakistani youth to find employment opportunities, FIEDMC is planning to conduct short-term courses to train the aspirants in the respective fields, for which they align their future courses accordingly."Unemployment is one of the major challenges which the Pakistani government is facing.