Prime Minister Khan will complete his five years tenure: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years constitutional tenure due to in time decisions and positive political approach.

The minister said Imran Khan was feeling relax and he would not surrender before the opposition as he was not scared from any political movement.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was divided about the matter of resignations but they were pretending as united in order to pressurize the government.

He said opposition wanted to destabilise the country for protecting their personal interests but the state would never allow them to do so at any cost.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed very much sure that the opposition would take part in the Senate elections and they would not tender their resignations because the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using resignations just as a political stunt.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was only root cause of the present situation, however, law would take its due course if anybody would violate it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics based on a personal vendetta, he said and adding that Nawaz Sharif was doing wrong politics and the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari wanted to get more benefits from current situation.

He said Shehbaz Sharif's case was too serious and his politics could be ended if his case would be proceeded in proper manners.

To another query, he said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would remain the government allied till the last moment.