UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Kicks Off Project For Affordable 18,500 Housing Units In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Prime Minister kicks off project for affordable 18,500 housing units in capital

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday laid the foundation of a mega project here to build 18,500 housing units, mainly for the low-income group as part of his government's dream to construct five million houses across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday laid the foundation of a mega project here to build 18,500 housing units, mainly for the low-income group as part of his government's dream to construct five million houses across the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said out of 18,500 units to be built in Zone-IV of the Federal capital, 10,000 would be specified for the low-income group, who would be enabled to own a house through easy banking loans.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Senator Faisal Javed and Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar, besides a huge number of people, most of them came there with the hope of their dream for owning a house in the federal capital getting true.

The prime minister said the government's role would be confined to facilitation as well as provision of land to the private contractors, who would execute the project as the government had not sufficient resources to fund such a huge project.

He said through necessary legislation, the government would ensure to control the prices of housing units so that a salaried person or any other from the low-income group could afford them easily.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Police capture car burglars , recovers 16 vehicle, ..

12 minutes ago

Fresh CSTO Summit to be Held on November 28 in Kyr ..

2 minutes ago

Creation of Media Blacklists Ushers in Information ..

2 minutes ago

Military Dependent Jailed for Attacking US Air For ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Held Phone Conversation With Zelenskyy on Uk ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.