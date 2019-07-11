Prime Minister kicks off project for affordable 18,500 housing units in capital

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday laid the foundation of a mega project here to build 18,500 housing units, mainly for the low-income group as part of his government's dream to construct five million houses across the country

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said out of 18,500 units to be built in Zone-IV of the Federal capital, 10,000 would be specified for the low-income group, who would be enabled to own a house through easy banking loans.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Senator Faisal Javed and Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar, besides a huge number of people, most of them came there with the hope of their dream for owning a house in the federal capital getting true.

The prime minister said the government's role would be confined to facilitation as well as provision of land to the private contractors, who would execute the project as the government had not sufficient resources to fund such a huge project.

He said through necessary legislation, the government would ensure to control the prices of housing units so that a salaried person or any other from the low-income group could afford them easily.