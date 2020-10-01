Prime Minister laments anti-institutions rhetoric, says Nawaz playing dangerous game against Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while lamenting the anti-institutions rhetoric of the PML-N Quaid, Thursday said Nawaz Sharif was playing a dangerous game against Pakistan with the backing of India.

"He (Nawaz Sharif) has 100% backing of India. He is a coward man and can do anything to save his money. He has become another Altaf Hussain," Imran Khan said in an interview with a private television channel (Samaa tv).

"For God's sake, open your eyes. See the situation in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and some other countries. If we are safe today, it is due to our army. If we did not have this army, Pakistan would have been disintegrated into three parts," he remarked.

The prime minister said starting from Gen. Ayub Khan's martial law in 1958, there was a history of civil-military relations in Pakistan as well as the democratic and military rules.

"But we have to decide whether we have to blame all the institutions for the mistakes of some individuals in the past," he added.

Imran Khan said with the army fully standing behind the present democratic government, which was pursuing its election and party manifesto and had full support of armed forces, the civil-military relations in Pakistan at present were the best in history.

He said that his party had a stated policy that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, and that Pakistan should not become the part of war against terror. "Today the Pakistan army stands behind my policy.'" The prime minister said contrary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had problems with various army chiefs, including General Asif Janjua, General Pervez Musharraf, General Raheel Sharif and then General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he had no problem with the army.

He said whenever any institutions, be it the army or the judiciary, came in the way of Nawaz Sharif's personal interests, he stood against them. "Their biggest fight has been to control the institutions. That's why they continue to speak against the army." Prime Minister Imran Khan, in response to a question as if he was asked by an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) chief to resign like it was done with Nawaz Sharif, said nobody could demand his resignation as he was a democratically elected leader.