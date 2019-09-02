UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Lauded PAF's Role In Ensuring Aerial Defence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Prime Minister lauded PAF's role in ensuring aerial defence

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed PM.

PM was presented guard of honour who laid floral wreath at Martyrs monument.Prime Minister lauded PAF's role in ensuring aerial defence of the country specially the one displayed during February this year.

PM also appreciated PAF's contributions in war against terrorism, various Nation Building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister, Mr Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister For Defence, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal Khan and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting accompanied PM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Martyrs Shaheed Firdous Ashiq Awan February

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

33 minutes ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, Unilever to come together to reduce Dubai’ ..

2 hours ago

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

2 hours ago

Norwegain, Pakistan diplomatic relation lauded

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.