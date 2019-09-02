(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed PM.

PM was presented guard of honour who laid floral wreath at Martyrs monument.Prime Minister lauded PAF's role in ensuring aerial defence of the country specially the one displayed during February this year.

PM also appreciated PAF's contributions in war against terrorism, various Nation Building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister, Mr Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister For Defence, Advisor to PM Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal Khan and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting accompanied PM.