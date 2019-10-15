Prime Minister lauds British royal couple for 'promoting positive activities in Pakistan'

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday commended the visiting the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge for 'promoting positive activities in Pakistan ' as he mentioned their efforts on raising worldwide awareness on climate change, inequality, and education

The prime minister, in a meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton here at the Prime Minister House, appreciated the royal couple for holding interaction with young Pakistanis, including schoolchildren.

The meeting that lasted for half an hour, was held in a 'warm and cordial atmosphere'.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the love and affection among the people of Pakistan for Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, because of her compassion and support for charitable causes.

He updated the royal couple of Pakistan's domestic priorities and also international perspective, particularly the relations with India post August 5, and the support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Cambridge termed Pakistan 'a very important country for the United Kingdom'.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to them and their entourage.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Principal Private Secretary to the Duke Simon Case, Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Christian Jones.

The prime minister later hosted a luncheon for the Duke and the Duchess.

Earlier on their arrival at the Prime Minister House, the prime minister received Prince William and Kate Middleton at the main entrance.

Around 30 representatives from British media outlets, also part of the royal entourage, were given an opportunity to cover the arrival and departure of the Duke and the Duchess.

Duchess Kate Middleton exuded elegance wearing a green sherwani-collar style long shirt, paired with white trousers and a traditional printed stole with dangling tassels.

The choice of her dress, that matched the bi-colour Pakistani flag, was in particular admired by the mainstream national media as a gesture of respect for the host country.

The royal couple is on a five-day visit to Pakistan and will also visit Lahore and the country's northern areas.