ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to the new normal by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and face the challenge of Covid 19 as one nation.

Noting slowing down of disease progression, the prime minister directed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs, undertaking all required administrative actions to implement the strategy of smart lockdown, besides continuing mass awareness campaign to curtail the spread of coronavirus and specially prevent its resurgence during Eid-ul- Azha.

The prime minister expressed these views during his visit to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of its establishment.

Ministers, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, high-ranking officials were present on the occasion. Provincial governments were also represented via video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the current situation and the pattern analysis of COVID-19 spread.

He was also apprised on how the strategy of smart lockdown had yielded results in balancing life and livelihood, keeping the economy afloat, addressed the issues of poor and the working class while containing the disease.

It was highlighted that as per International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook, amongst a group of 30 countries, Pakistan has reversed the projected downturn from -0.4 to 1.1. From July 19 to May 20, Pakistan's exports fared much better as compared to the exports from other countries of the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the efforts of NCOC team in putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country.

From daily monitoring of the situation to the capacity enhancement of health system and from establishing a credible database to better resource management and formulation of appropriate SOPs, the NCOC had led from the front in the fight against pandemic, the prime minister observed.

He also paid tributes to all doctors and para-medical staff, emergency responders working as frontline workers against COVID-19.

The prime minister also acknowledged the role and services of healthcare workers, emergency responders and management team from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.