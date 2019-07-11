Prime Minister lauds overseas workers for high remittances

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels.

"Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.

7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister thanked the overseas workers for the remittances, which he said was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 percent.