Prime Minister Lauds Overseas Workers For High Remittances
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels
"Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.
7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year," the prime minister said in a tweet.
The prime minister thanked the overseas workers for the remittances, which he said was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 percent.