Prime Minister Lauds Overseas Workers For High Remittances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:49 PM

Prime Minister lauds overseas workers for high remittances

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels.

"Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.

7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister thanked the overseas workers for the remittances, which he said was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 percent.

