Prime Minister Launches 2nd Phase Of Registration For Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income segments of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income segments of the country.

The objective of countrywide registration process by the Pakistan Housing and Development Authority is to collect data of the public demand for the housing across the country and launch projects in accordance with the needs.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Naeemul Haq, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Secretary Housing Dr Imran and senior government officials.

The prime minister also launched a web portal (www.nphp.nadra.gov.pk) by pushing the button from where the applicants would be able to register themselves while being at home without having to visit any office.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said the Federal cabinet would approve necessary legislation on Tuesday to enable the commercial banks extend loan facility to the poor people, who could not afford to buy a house.

He said the registration process would enable the relevant authorities to ascertain about the public demand and launch housing projects in the areas where those were required.

The prime minister asked the people to register themselves in the process so that the government could know the housing demand and that how much an applicant could pay to ascertain the volume of the funding.

He also expressed the confidence that such incentives-laden schemes would be launched across the country, including Quetta, Gwadar, Lahore, Islamabad etc to overcome the housing shortage being faced by the people.

