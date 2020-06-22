UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Launches Commencement Of Ehsaas Rashan Portal, Langar, Panagah Apps, PM Corona Website

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:13 PM

Prime Minister launches commencement of Ehsaas Rashan portal, Langar, Panagah apps, PM Corona website

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched commencement of Ehsaas initiatives including Ehsaas Rashaan portal, Ehsaas Langar, Panagah apps and PM Corona Relief Fund website to ensure better coordination among the civil society and the government for the COVID-19 related relief activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched commencement of Ehsaas initiatives including Ehsaas Rashaan portal, Ehsaas Langar, Panagah apps and PM Corona Relief Fund website to ensure better coordination among the civil society and the government for the COVID-19 related relief activities.

Commencement of these initiatives is aimed at facilitating and empowering donors, welfare organizations and philanthropists by enabling them to play a more coordinated role with the government in responding to the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said the government was determined to ensure transparency in every rupee donated for the support of COVID 19-hit segments of society.

He said the government was providing confidence to the donors about the transparency of their donations with launch of related apps and websites.

Upon the newly launched PM website, he said they would publish lists of all beneficiaries. The Ehsaas programme was also firmly rooted in transparency, he maintained.

The prime minister also commended efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar and her team for the success of Ehsaas cash programme under which cash was transferred in complete transparent and efficient way. The cash programme provided much needed relief to the deserving people in these hard times, he added.

He also expressed his satisfaction that Ehsaas web portal also proved successful in financially supporting those who lost jobs during the pandemic.

About the launch of PM Corona Relief Fund website, he said it contained complete information and would facilitate the donors to reach the deserving people directly.

He said due to lockdown, the whole world witnessed an unprecedented situation even, in the United States people waited in long queues to get food whereas in Italy people had been facing hardships in getting food.

The prime minister said if the provinces had asked him for lockdown options, he would have never endorsed for such steps because had a very different situation when compared with Wuhan city of China.

Sharing his experience during his recent visit to Sindh, the prime minister said in Larkana alone, about 20 per cent among the affected were vendors who were also shut down.

The decisions were taken in panic due to pandemic, he said, and cited situation where Modi's government enforced complete lockdown with the statistics now showing that another 34 per cent chunk of its population was pushed under the poverty line and facing adverse economic situation.

The prime minister further said that due to lockdown, the service sector in the country suffered badly including hotels and marriage halls.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to transform the country on the model of world's pioneer welfare Madina state in which, for the first time, focus was made to uplift the conditions of the neglected and downtrodden segments.

About Panagah, he said, the number of shelter homes would be incrementally increased in future to accommodate large number of deserving people.

The prime minister reiterated that it was shameful to watch the labourers and other workforce who used to arrive cities for earning their livelihood and have to spend nights in the open or on roads as they could not afford accommodation.

"The idea for setting up Panagah was to facilitate these people. I have also asked ministers to visit these areas and inquire about conditions of people staying there," he added.

The prime minister while stressing upon the smart lockdown, said that they were being faced with the challenge to save the lives of most vulnerable, old and those suffering from chronic diseases during these measures and maintained that volunteers of the tiger force would be helpful in this regard.

\more\932

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Civil Society Marriage Visit Wuhan Larkana Italy United States All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

28 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Wildlife Dept arranges new incubator for hatching ..

2 minutes ago

NHA building many road infrastructure projects in ..

2 minutes ago

Upcoming Meeting on Libya to Discuss Latest Events ..

2 minutes ago

Senate offers fateha for Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.