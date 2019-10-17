UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Launches 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' For Youth's Education, Employment

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme offering the country's youth a set of opportunities related to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme offering the country's youth a set of opportunities related to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

He inaugurated the much-anticipated project at the Convention Centre, packed with youth from all over the country.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme - meaning successful youth, will not only secure employment opportunities, but also prove progress of small and medium enterprises by providing loans worth Rs100 billion to youth during five years.

Through six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan programme, the 'Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector.

The 'Skill for All Programme' will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

The 'Startup Pakistan Programme' will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

The 'Green Youth Movement' will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

The 'Internship Programme' will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them for actively participation in the private sector.

The 'Jawan Markaz', a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, will not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but also provide them with career counseling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.

Also, the framework of National Youth Development Strategic Road map has been completed and a National Youth Council set up as well.

A portal will record all credible data of the youth benefiting from the programme.

