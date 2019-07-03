UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Launches Non-stop Sir Syed Train From Rawalpindi To Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:17 PM

Prime Minister launches non-stop Sir Syed train from Rawalpindi to Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Sir Syed Express, a non-stop train from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate passengers and also earn revenue for Pakistan Railways

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Sir Syed Express, a non-stop train from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate passengers and also earn revenue for Pakistan Railways.

"The Sir Syed Express aims at facilitating the passengers from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir who travel towards Karachi and other Southern cities of the country," according to PM Office.

The Sir Syed Express will offer facilities including in-house television, wi-fi, cabin service, on-wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

After completion of ML-1, the travel time of the train will reduce to 10 hours.

