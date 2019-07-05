Prime Minister launches Rs 42.65 bln interest free loans, skill training scheme for poor

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative here to steer the poorest household out of poverty by providing them interest free loans, assets transfers and vocational and skills trainings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative here to steer the poorest household out of poverty by providing them interest free loans, assets transfers and vocational and skills trainings.

The launching ceremony, held at the PM Office, marked the distribution of cheques of varying amounts of interest free loans to help the poor establish, or uplift their small scale businesses to support their living.

Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar also attended the ceremony, besides a huge number of representatives from collaborating organizations and beneficiaries of the programme.

The ceremony coincided with 391 similar cheque distribution events held across the country where 86,151 interest free loans worth Rs 3.02 billion were given out to the deserving persons.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said Ehsaas program was driven from the model of Madina state that had given the concept of modern welfare state and now being pursued by all the developed countries in the west.

He said the government had already increased the budgetary allocation for Ehsaas to Rs 200 billion that would further be enhanced in the future.

He announced that the government would divert all the money coming from the sale of Benami properties to the anti-poverty initiative.