Prime Minister launches scholarship programme for 200,000 undergraduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Programme would drive the country's poor and talented youth to get education and achieve excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Programme would drive the country's poor and talented youth to get education and achieve excellence.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the largest-ever undergraduates scholarship programme here, he said the people had no idea what a big change this programme would bring in the society.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of his special assistant and Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishter for introducing the initiative, under which a total of 200,000 scholarships (50,000 per year) would be awarded to the needy and talented students during the next four years.

He said due to unemployment, the talented and intelligent youth of the country was developing intolerance and tendency toward negative practices. However, this scholarship programme would also help the deserving students to divert their energies toward positive sides.

The prime minister, in this respect, also shared his experience of establishing a world class NAMAL University in Mianwali, after he felt that youth of the area were indulging in unlawful activities for lack of economic and education opportunities.

He said 90% of NAMAL graduates, who belonged to poor families, were getting good jobs in the relevant fields and their living standard also improved.

He said 50 to 55% of the students of NAMAL, which was affiliated with UK's Bradford University, got first division as against Bradford where this number stood at 10 to 12 percent.

He said undergraduates scholarship programme would also help eliminate the class-based colonial education system from the country under which the elite got education from English medium institutions, while others went for education from urdu medium schools and madaris.

The prime minister, who was very much appreciative of the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme, hoped that the government scholarships would be awarded on merit and on the basis of aptitude tests, like done in Germany and France.

He also appreciated the allocation of 50% and 2% quotas for women and disabled, respectively, and said the role of women had been vital in the upbringing of children as educated women had a lot of impact on children. He said his mother also greatly influenced him in getting education.

He said the philosophy behind the Ehsaas Programme was the State of Madina, which took care of the poor and downtrodden segments of the society.

The prime minister said since the state was responsible for the provision of health and education facilities, the government had already launched the Health Card Scheme in various parts of the country under which a health-cover of Rs720,000 per annum was being provided to the poor families. The scheme would be extended across the country, he added.

Similarly, he said, the government had also established 'Langar Khanas' under the Ehsaas Programme to provide food to the poor.

The prime minister said the government was working on a 'Ration Programme' under which basic food items including wheat flour, ghee, pulses and sugar would be provided to the poor at their doorsteps.

The Ration Programme would be launched after thorough analysis of database so that there was no misuse of the scheme and only deserving people would get ration.

\more