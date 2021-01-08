UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Launches Special Technology Zones Authority To Create Space For Foreign Investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Special Technology Zones Authority will serve to create a space for foreign investors, indigenous companies and educational and training institutes to collaborate for Information Technology driven industrial revolution in Pakistan.

He expressed these views at the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), the leading government body mandated to promote national innovation system in Pakistan.

The launch marks the beginning of an era of dedicated and integrated national knowledge-based ecosystem in Pakistan.

The specific mandate of STZA is to lead the development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the country.

The zones will help increase high-tech exports of Pakistan and facilitate technology transfer from major global Science and Technology hubs.

The Prime Minister said that collaborative efforts and correct course of comprehensive national development through these STZs will lead to the utilization of the immense potential of the youth of Pakistan.

Amer Ahmed Hashmi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Authority who on the occasion lauded the Prime Minister for taking personal interest in prioritization of STZA's establishment. He said that the zones will foster skills development, job creation, technology transfer and new economic value generation.

The Chairman STZA further said that industrial clusters formation has not only led to rapid industrialization and social development of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, but have become the global best practice for high-speed growth and development.

