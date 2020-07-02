UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Launches Work On Three Mega Islamabad Road Projects, Sector I-15/3 Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched work on three mega road projects to ease traffic flow on the busiest inter-provincial arteries of the federal capital, besides the development work in residential sector I-15/3 here

The development projects launched by the prime minister included Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, Korang Bridge and PWD Interchange and phase-1 of the development of sector I-15.

The prime minister, who also unveiled the plaque of the development projects, was briefed on the development works and their significance for the residents of the federal capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by the federal cabinet members, Chairman Capital Development Authority and senor officers.

The contract for the three road projects has been won by a joint venture of Maqbool Associates and Calsons.

The construction of Rawal Dam Interchange is crucial in wake of the growing traffic load at Park Road and Murree Road owing to increased population in the adjoining areas.

The PWD and Korang Bridge are the two bottlenecks at the Islamabad Expressway which catered to both local and heavy traffic between Islamabad, Lahore and Azad Kashmir.

The road had already been made signal free from Faisal Mosque till Koral Chowk, the portion between Koral and Rawat is yet to be widened and made signal free. However, after construction of both the PWD Interchange and Korang Underpass would resolve the issue of traffic congestion at the Expressway to a great extent.

The launch of the development work in sector I-15 would help address the agony of those who had been allotted plots in the residential sector launched some two decades ago mainly meant to accommodate the low-income group.

