Prime Minister Launches Work On Three Mega Islamabad Road Projects, Sector I-15/3 Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Prime Minister launches work on three mega Islamabad road projects, Sector I-15/3 development

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched work on three mega road projects to ease traffic flow on the busiest inter-provincial arteries of the Federal Capital, besides the development work in the residential Sector I-15/3

The development projects launched by the prime minister included Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, Korang Bridge, PWD Interchange and phase-1 of the development of Sector I-15.

Imran Khan, who unveiled the plaques of development projects, was briefed on their significance for the residents of Federal Capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by the federal cabinet members, the Capital Development Authority chairman and senor officers.

The contract for the three road projects has been won by a joint venture of Maqbool Associates and Calsons.

The construction of Rawal Dam Interchange is crucial in the wake of growing traffic load on the Park Road and the Murree Road owing to increased population in the adjoining areas. It is a traffic management solution project that will be completed by the CDA through its own financial resources in 24 months.

The PWD Interchange and Korang Bridge are the two bottlenecks on the Islamabad Expressway, which catered to both local and heavy traffic between Islamabad, Lahore and Azad Kashmir.

This project would also be executed by the CDA in 15 and seven months respectively. The project will be funded through the Public Sector Development Programme.

The road had already been made signal free from Faisal Mosque till Koral Chowk, the portion between Koral and Rawat is yet to be widened and made signal free. However, after construction of both the PWD Interchange and Korang Underpass would resolve the issue of traffic congestion at the Expressway to a great extent.

The launch of the development work in sector I-15 would help address the agony of those who had been allotted plots in the residential sector launched some two decades ago mainly meant to accommodate the low-income group.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the role of CDA in development of housing sector and the steps being taken to ensure better traffic management in Islamabad.

He also emphasized upon ensuring protection of green areas of the federal capital during the execution of these development projects.\867

