UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 18 Bln Development Projects In Sahiwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 18 bln development projects in Sahiwal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday laid the foundation of Rs 18 billion development projects for the provision of basic amenities, including clean water, sewerage, improved climate change and the construction of parks in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday laid the foundation of Rs 18 billion development projects for the provision of basic amenities, including clean water, sewerage, improved climate change and the construction of parks in Sahiwal.

The projects, initiated under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, have the potential of fulfilling the needs of clear water and sewerage for the next 25 years.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to the city of southern Punjab, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a world class cardiology and cardiac surgery block at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sahiwal.

The construction of cardiology block will help provide the healthcare facilities of international standards to the local people in their area.

The prime minister inaugurated the Solid Waste Segregation, Treatment and Disposal project. He also laid the foundation of Solid Waste Management academy.

Imran Khan inaugurated "Sarayai Qutub" - a Langar Khana established near the shrine of Baba Fareeduddin Ganjshakar in Pakpattan.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab Water Visit Sahiwal Pakpattan Billion

Recent Stories

Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admi ..

35 minutes ago

Blast Took Place Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi ..

1 minute ago

Russia Can Help Resolve Libya's Internal Conflict ..

1 minute ago

EU Commission Adopts Regulation Making COVID-19 Va ..

1 minute ago

Former Secretary, Football Federation , Hafiz Salm ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh govt should facilitate development process i ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.