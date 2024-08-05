Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Upgradation Work At Gaddafi Stadium
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday laid the foundation stone of the upgradation work at the Gaddafi stadium to bring it part with the international standards during a solemn ceremony at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters, Gaddafi stadium
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday laid the foundation stone of the upgradation work at the Gaddafi stadium to bring it part with the international standards during a solemn ceremony at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters, Gaddafi stadium.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi were present on the occasion.
The upgradation of the stadium was part of the preparations to get the three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in pristine shape before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan next February.
Pakistan was to host the ICC Champions trophy and the Chairman PCB had decided to bring the stadiums at part with the international standards before the start of the ICC event.
With rupees 12.8 billion allocated for the upgradation work by an international firm, the Gaddafi Stadium upgrade plans include relocating the main building closer to the box, incorporating hospitality boxes in the front and PCB offices at the back, and expanding the enclosures on both sides. PCB has allocated Rs12.8 billion for the upgrade of these three stadiums.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hailed efforts of the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi to improve existing facilities at the stadiums and equip the cricket stadiums with the latest equipment for a better experience for the spectators.
The premier asked the Chairman PCB to work harder to improve the cricketing standards and improve national cricket team’s international standings.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar6 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI7 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator7 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago