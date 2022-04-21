Prime Minister lays wreath at Shuhada Monument in Miranshah

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan on Thursday. On arrival at Miranshah, he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan on Thursday. On arrival at Miranshah, he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The prime minister laid a wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha for the valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

According to ISPR, later the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with special focus on terrorists' activities from across the border. He was also briefed on the western border management system, including the status of border fencing.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their success in breaking the back of terrorism.

He said it was not too long ago that the terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country.

"Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure," he added.

"The nation stands united in this endeavour, and we shall together succeed Insha'Allah," the PM concluded.