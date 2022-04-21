UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Lays Wreath At Shuhada Monument In Miranshah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Prime Minister lays wreath at Shuhada Monument in Miranshah

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan on Thursday. On arrival at Miranshah, he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan on Thursday. On arrival at Miranshah, he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The prime minister laid a wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha for the valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

According to ISPR, later the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with special focus on terrorists' activities from across the border. He was also briefed on the western border management system, including the status of border fencing.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their success in breaking the back of terrorism.

He said it was not too long ago that the terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country.

"Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure," he added.

"The nation stands united in this endeavour, and we shall together succeed Insha'Allah," the PM concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif North Waziristan Prime Minister Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Miranshah Border Women All From

Recent Stories

Congress to Take Up Another Ukraine Aid Bill Next ..

Congress to Take Up Another Ukraine Aid Bill Next Week - Pelosi

21 seconds ago
 Finnish Immigration Service Opens Ten More Recepti ..

Finnish Immigration Service Opens Ten More Reception Centers for Ukrainian Refug ..

23 seconds ago
 Two accused get jail terms on assaulting minor gir ..

Two accused get jail terms on assaulting minor girl, woman

24 seconds ago
 Lebanese Prime Minister's Envoy to Russia Gets Rus ..

Lebanese Prime Minister's Envoy to Russia Gets Russian Passport

26 seconds ago
 NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Ec ..

NEAC first step towards much needed "Charter of Economy" : FCCI Chief

48 minutes ago
 Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional W ..

Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Additional Ways to Assist Ukraine - US Sta ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.