Prime Minister Leading COVID-19 Prevailing Situation From Front: Mian Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:24 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was courageously reviewing and leading the COVID-19 prevailing situation from the front to contain and control the pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government was playing an important role in combating war against the coronavirus outbreak and it had eased in lockdown by evolving consensus with provincial governments.

The minister said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be followed by the people during smart lockdown to successfully cope the spread of the virus.

He urged the masses to stay at homes and avoid unnecessary going outside the houses especially in big markets. The campaigns had already launched to educate the masses to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs, he added.

He said the prime minister had announced hefty economic relief package under Ehsass programme to financially assist the people in this difficult situation.

Pakistan

