Prime minister leaves Bahrain after day long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday departed from Bahrain on completion of his day long visit to the Kingdom

Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa saw off the prime minister at airport, a PM Office press release said.

During the visit, the prime minister participated in the National Day celebrations of Bahrain as the guest of honor.

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa also conferred the highest civil award on the prime minister who also met the crown prince.