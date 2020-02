Prime Minister leaves for home after completing visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday departed to Pakistan after successfully concluding his official visit to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) ,Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday departed to Pakistan after successfully concluding his official visit to Malaysia.

At the Bunga Raya Complex Kuala Lumpur international airport, the prime minister was seen off by Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Saifuddin and Minister for Defence Malaysia Mohamad Sabu upon departure, PM office media wing in a press release said.